Political analysts says possible meeting of FMs in Munich must be used to send clear messages to Azerbaijan and co-chairs

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan is actually taking the negotiations process into a deadlock, Narek Minasyan, head of the “Hayatsk” applied politics and research analytical center told reporters on February 13.

“Two important events in the negotiations process took place after the April War, the meetings of the Presidents in Vienna and St. Petersburg. Understandably, the April War impacted the entire negotiations process, and the two meetings were attempts of the mediators and the Russian President to help in order for the process not to fail. Unfortunately, I have to mention that the mediators continue to be guided by the principle of equalization by their announcements, that is they avoid addressed calls, which negatively impacts the negotiations process, because Azerbaijan considers it as assistance, impunity”, the political analyst said.

According to him, Azerbaijan is attempting to fail the Vienna and St. Petersburg agreements by any means, and sometimes it even goes to extremes, saying these are simply discussions.

“In any case the Armenian side insists that they must be realized, because essentially they must provide the minimal threshold of mutual trust , in which case only the political negotiations can be addressed”, Minasyan said, adding the upcoming possible meeting of the foreign ministers in Munich must firstly be used as sending clear messages to Azerbaijan and the co-chairs.