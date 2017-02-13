German sculptor creates Armenian Grandmaster Levon Aronian’s bust

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Famous German sculptor Bertrand Freiesleben has created the bust of Armenian Chess Grandmaster Levon Aronian.

Bertrand Freiesleben told a press conference in ARMENPRESS how he sculpted the bust. “It was easy to organize a meeting with Levon, because we both live in the same city – in Berlin. He showed up to the meeting on a bicycle, and we immediately went to work. Working with him is easy. Levon is very warm and frank”, Freiesleben said.

Arianne Caoili, Aronian’s fiancee and editor-in-chief of the “Traveler” weekly, expressed gratitude on behalf of Levon for the sculpture. “Levon said he’s sorry he couldn’t be here today. Everything is inspiring in Armenia, and Armenians are a nation who create with spirit, Levon’s games are also inspired. I would like to add that Levon was taking part in the sculpting works with great pleasure. From both of us I will say that art, chess always push us forward, and have great spirit”, she said.

The sculpture was created in two days. It is made from bronze plated clay.

Bertrand Freiesleben desires to see the sculpture placed in the Chess Academy of Armenia.