Leaders of “Unity”, “Heritage” parties and former Defense Minister sign cooperation agreement

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The “Unity”, “Heritage” parties and former Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan signed an agreement on participating in Armenia’s upcoming parliamentary election with an alliance, reports “Armenpress”.

The agreement was signed by “Unity” party leader Vardan Oskanyan, “Heritage” party leader Raffi Hovhannisyan and former n Minister Seyran Ohanyan.

Before signing the agreement, Vice-Chairman of “Heritage” party Armen Martirosyan delivered a speech. He said the regular parliamentary elections will be held in April under the new Constitution which is going to be the only pan-state election and the leadership will be decided by the results of one election. Therefore, it would be impermissible not to take part in this important process.

“Seyran Ohanyan, Raffi Hovhannisyan and Vardan Oskanyan are uniting efforts to form a new quality leadership and to carry out radical reforms in the country. This is a unity which brings together the experience of public administration and the vision to conduct joint projects”, Martirosyan said.

He said a decent citizen and the state and public interests are going to be the core of the cooperation. Martirosyan announced that the agreement will be open for all political forces who want to cooperate, NGOs and civic initiatives.

Leader of the “Unity” party Vardan Oskanyan said he, Seyran Ohanyan and Raffi Hovhannisyan have much in common both in the past and today. “We were at the origins of the establishment of the statehood of Armenia and Karabakh. Seyran Ohanyan had been in the military front, I and Raffi Hovhannisyan had been in the diplomatic front. During this period we had our input on the establishment of our statehood. We are entering in this fight with great hopes and aspirations in order to be able to create a quiet, independent and prosperous place for the future generations where all Armenians can come and live”, Oskanyan said.

In his turn former Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan said the April elections are very important that will form the whole leadership of Armenia. He said their goal will be to ensure Armenia’s development and raise its security level. “A man, soldier in the border, villager, teacher, doctor are going to be in the base of the formation of the national guarantees. The development of economy is also going to be the base towards which we must take liberalization measures. We attache importance to increasing the security guarantees level. By being the leader of the Armenian Armed Forces for many years, I have taken respective measures to solve the problems existing in the Armed Forces. Feeling all those problems that exist today in the army, we came to a conclusion that the army needs support, the support for the army is our country’s activity in all sectors where the soldier feels all opportunities and capabilities and can apply them for serving in the frontline”, Seyran Ohanyan said.

He assured that they are coming to work and solve the existing shortcomings with their hard work.

Armen Martirosyan also informed that the “Justice” party and the “Democratic” party, as well as “United Armenians”, “Red berets”, “Independent courts” NGOs joined the agreement.

Armenia’s parliamentary election will be held on April 2, 2017. The election campaign will launch on March 5. The parties or party alliances must submit their applications for participation to the Central Electoral Commission until February 16, and the regional and proportional lists from February 16 to 26.