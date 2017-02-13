Whiskey production rises by 23.2% in Armenia
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. 1 million 441.8 thousand liters of whiskey has been produced in Armenia in 2016, “Armenpress” reports citing the data of the National Statistical Service.
Compared to the figures of 2015, the production volumes increased by 23.2%.
At the same time, vodka production rose by 27% and comprised 8 million 214 thousand liters. Beer production dropped by 10.4%, comprising 18 million 537.7 thousand liters.
