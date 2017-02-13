Weather update: Temperature to decrease by 8-10 degrees
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. A temperature decrease of 8-10 degrees is expected in Armenia from February 17, Gagik Surenyan, head of the meteorological service of the Hydromet service told ARMENPRESS.
According to him, the temperature will remain unchanged on February 17, but starting overnight February 18 temperature will decrease in the country. During those days cold arctic air currents will impact the weather.
Regarding weather forecasts for the upcoming days, Surenyan said snowfalls will continue until February 15 with interruptions.
