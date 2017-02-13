Food product prices increase by 1.7% in Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Food product prices have increased by 1.7% in Armenia in January, 2017 compared to the same period of last year.

According to the National Statistical Service, compared to December of 2016 the indicator has increased by 6.7%.

The data suggests the increase is associated with price increase of mainly sugar, vegetables, fruits, non alcoholic beverages and eggs.

The price increase of fruits comprised 19.4% in January, compared to December of 2016. The price increase of vegetables and potato comprised 10.6%, sugar – 15% and non alcoholic beverages – 4.1%.