Lebanese Minister of Tourism urges to respect special nature of Armenian community

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Tourism of Lebanon Avedis Guidanian stated that the specificity of the Armenian community must be respected when dealing with the issue of new electoral law that preserves the equity of representation, “Armenpress” reports citing the Lebanese National News Agency.

Guidanian said the new electoral law will be approved by the majority of political figures. The Minister emphasized the importance of parliamentary elections, expressing hope that the Armenian MPs will be elected by Armenian votes.

He stated that during the last 25 years Armenians have been isolated. Guidanian called on all political figures to adopt such an electoral law that will ensure equity in representation to all Lebanese components.

The ARF will take part in the upcoming parliamentary elections.