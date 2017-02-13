Consumer price index decreases by 0.6% in Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The consumer price index in Armenia decreased by 0.6% in January, 2017 compared to January, 2016, according to the data of the National Statistical Service, reports “Armenpress”.

Compared to December, 2016, this figure rose by 2.6%.

The food price index increased by 7.4% in January, 2017, compared to December, and it rose by 1.4% compared to January of 2016.

The prices of alcoholic beverages, tobacco increased by 1.4%, and the price of cultural goods and services by 3.8% in January, 2017 compared to January, 2016.

At the same time, the prices of clothing and footwear decreased by 1.4%, those of apartment rent, heating, energy decreased by 4.4%, prices of household-use products declined by 6.3%, those of medical care and medicine by 0.9%, prices of transportation and communication declined by 1.7%, and prices of other goods and services decreased by 2.6%.