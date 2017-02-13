New voter authentication technology tested in Semyonovka village regional election, Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. On 12 February 2017, the EU Delegation to Armenia participated in observation of testing of the new voter authentication technology at the regional elections in Semyonovka (Gegharkunik region), the EU office told ARMENPRESS.

The Central Electoral Commission of the Republic of Armenia which is responsible for organization of elections was represented by Chairman T. Mukuchyan and its members. Ahead of the new parliamentary election 2017, the European Union provides a financial support to the authorities to implement the political agreement reached between the ruling coalition and three opposition parties on the new Electoral Code under the new Constitution. The European Union provides over 7 million EUR of assistance which together with the contributions from its Member States Germany and United Kingdom amounts to 90 % of the overall foreign financial assistance to the electoral process. The aim is to increase transparency, integrity, inclusiveness and effectiveness of electoral process in Armenia.

The new technology will contribute to improve voter identification and prevent multiple voting and other electoral related irregularities. The EU hopes that the credibility of the electoral process will be further increased by effective implementation of the new safeguards in line with the international standards and recommendations by the OSCE/ODIHR and Venice Commission.