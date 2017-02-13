Samvel Babayan is lobbying for “Unity”; Dallakyan comments on withdrawing from alliance deal

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Founder of the “Third Republic” part Viktor Dallakyan provided details as to what shadow processes happened after the signing of the agreement between “Unity” and Armenia’s democratic party on forming an alliance for the upcoming parliamentary election.

Dallakyan told reporters he withdrew from the agreement due to shadowy processes. Providing details on the processes, he said former commander of the NKR Defense Army Samvel Babayan visited the “Third Republic” office on February 6 and presented a proportionate list of the alliance and attempted to make it a subject of discussion.

“The man announced he isn’t carrying out any public activities of political nature, whereas he visits the office of our party, and later visits the office of the democratic party and makes the same offer. Naturally I rejected Babayan’s offer, because that lobbying and shadowy approach is unacceptable for me. One of the reasons on cancelling the cooperation is this, because Babayan is representing Unity and is lobbying for that party”, Dallakyan said.

He presented reporters the list which Babayan had presented to him. The list includes Seyran Ohanyan, Raffi Hovhannisyan, Vardan Oskanyan, Elinar Vardanyan, Andranik Tevanyan, Vahe Hovhannisyan, Armen Martirosyan, Susanna Muradyan, Ervand Bozoyan, Stepan Margaryan.

“It turns out 7 of the first 10 persons of the list represent Unity party. Believe me I don’t care what number I will be. But I will present how the proportionate list of an alliance should be formed. The parties which are included in the list must form a Council, which will form in its turn a list. This is the primary principle of politics, not when a person presents a list to the party leaders and tries to discuss it. I find this approach to be unacceptable, because proportions are broken”, he said.

He added he has no issue of personal approach or ambitions.