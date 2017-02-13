“You must intervene” – Lapshin’s wife applies to Israel’s PM Benjamin Netanyahu

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Russian-Israeli blogger Alexander Lapshin’s wife has applied to Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu with the request to urge the Baku leadership to release her spouse, reports “Armenpress”.

Lapshin’s wife Yekaterina stated that “Pandora’s box is opened which is a real threat for every blogger, reporter or an ordinary traveler”.

“Armenpress” presents the request letter of Lapshin’s wife which is posted on Change.org. Those who are interested can sign under the statement.

“Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

As the head of the state, You have big international influence, thus, You can and must help the citizen of Israel who served in the country’s defense army and now is in difficult situation. You have released Gilad Shalit by paying a high price for him. Your brother fell while saving the Israelis and Jews in Entebbe”, Lapshin’s wife writes, stating that time has come to help a blogger and a reporter who appeared in the Azerbaijani prison as a result of fulfilling his journalistic obligation.

“Taking into account the good relations between Israel and Azerbaijan, the joint military and economic programs, You have an opportunity to apply with a determined demand to President Aliyev and help the Israeli to appear in freedom.

This is a very dangerous precedent if we close eyes on this, later many Israelis can appear in such situations due to visiting disputed territories and even our territories in Jerusalem or the Golan Heights which the international community doesn’t recognize as an Israeli.

We understand that You are focused on global issues, such as the Iranian threat, however, providing assistance to the citizens of own country is no less important since we don’t leave ours not only in the battlefield, but also anywhere.

We expect Your interference since You can and You must intervene”.

Alexander Lapshin, the Russian-Israeli blogger who was extradited from Belarus to Azerbaijan on February 7, has been placed in the isolation cell in Azerbaijan’s state security service.

Lapshin was flown to Baku from Minsk on a special flight, escorted by state security agents. A group of reporters were waiting for Lapshin in Baku’s airport, but Lapshin didn’t give any comment to them.

A news correspondent reported from the airport that Lapshin is in a serious mental condition and he didn’t respond to the questions of journalists.

The Belarus Supreme Court denied Lapshin’s appeal on the extradition verdict issued by the General Prosecutor of Belarus.

Lapshin faces up to 5 years imprisonment in Azerbaijan, under charges of “public calls against the state”, and “unauthorized crossing of borders”.