“Third Republic” party still has no final decision on participation in parliamentary election

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The “Third Republic” party still doesn’t have a final decision on participation in Armenia’s upcoming parliamentary election, leader of the party Viktor Dallakyan told reporters on February 13, “Armenpress” reported.

“We don’t have a final decision yet on participation in the upcoming election. At this moment this issue is not clear”, he said, commenting on the question what hinders him to join the memorandum of cooperation to be signed between “Unity”, “Heritage” parties and former Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan.

As for the possibility to participate in the election forming an alliance with Prosperous Armenia party leader Gagik Tsarukyan, Dallakyan said he has warm and friendly relations with Gagik Tsarukyan, but he has not discussed such issue with Tsarukyan.