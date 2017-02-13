Nagorno Karabakh Armed Forces deny Azerbaijani reports on attempted sabotage infiltration

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Army (DA) of Nagorno Karabakh has denied another Azerbaijani disinformation on an alleged sabotage infiltration attempt by the DA.

Senor Hasratyan, head of the Information and PR department of the Nagorno Karabakh defense ministry called the Azerbaijani reports a fiction.

“Today, the Azerbaijani agitprop issued another disinformation, according to which the Armenian side attempted a sabotage incursion, and their forces prevented it. By the way, in order to give more colors to this myth, the magicians of Baku, as usual, decided to show a rather amateur and tasteless “staged” footage as evidence (which they do quite often lately), which even by scrupulous study won’t be possible to understand by the viewer……..Of course, as they say tastes differ, but the fact that in addition to all of this the defense ministry of Azerbaijan is seemingly ultimately losing (if of course it hasn’t lost it already) the ability to soberly assess the reality, is obvious….And in the end, an addition: according to an official statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry on February 12 : “During the firefight which occurred during preventing the shelling of frontline positions by the enemy, serviceman of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces junior sergeant Fuad Farhad oghlu Gafarov died”. We leave you with all the conclusions to be made”, Hasratyan said.