“Third Republic” party leader suspends alliance with “Unity” party due to shady processes

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Leader of “Third Republic” party Viktor Dallakyan explained the reasons of leaving the cooperation agreement with the “Unity” party and “Democratic party of Armenia” on taking part in the upcoming parliamentary election with an alliance, reports “Armenpress”.

During the meeting with reporters on February 13, Dallakyan said he made such a decision since the main goals enshrined in the agreement have not been implemented.

“After the signing of the agreement, I have repeatedly presented several proposals on the working procedure. In other words, there must have been a Council which would adopt decisions, would discuss what program approaches must be adopted, in which procedure the parties that signed the agreement must take part in the general works. Since this didn’t happen, I find it inappropriate to continue such activity since there had been certain shady operations. But we support open processes. If we seek radical reforms, the processes must be public rather than shady”, he said.

As for the cooperation with former Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan, Viktor Dallakyan said the cooperation with him beard a long-term nature. “All political issues that we discussed together, have been agreed, we achieved certain agreements but I will refuse to comment on them. They have been for the benefit of our country and people, however, these agreements have not been implemented. My decision to stop my participation in the agreement is also linked with this factor”, he said.

Dallakyan said every agreement must have its logic, the principles and standards must be outlined by which one must be guided. Since the principles enshrined in the agreements signed between three political forces on January 17 have not been implemented, “Third Republic” party considers it inappropriate to participate in that cooperation.

Leader of “Democratic Party of Armenia” Aram Sargsyan also announced suspending participation in the agreement. The third political force, which signed the agreement, the “Unity” party chaired by former Foreign Minister Vardan Oskanyan on February 13 will sign a new memorandum on participating in the election with an alliance with the “Heritage” party and former Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan.

Armenia’s parliamentary election will be held on April 2, 2017. The election campaign will launch on March 5. The parties or party alliances must submit their applications for participation to the Central Electoral Commission until February 16, and the regional and proportional lists from February 16 to 26.