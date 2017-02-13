Inter-agency commission to solve issues of bordering communities established chaired by Defense Minister

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. According to Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan’s decision, an inter-agency commission was established aimed at solving issues which are subject to coordination in the bordering communities, reports “Armenpress”.

The PM’s decision is posted on e-gov.am.

Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan is the Chair of inter-agency commission.

The Commission must submit proposals within three months aimed at solving the economic and other issues of bordering villages, as well as proposals on issues related to construction of dams outside the schools and kindergartens of the bordering communities, construction of shelters which will protect from the Azerbaijani shelling, providing weapons to the community residents in case of escalation of the situation, improvement of roads leading to agricultural lands, as well as planning investment programs in the bordering communities.