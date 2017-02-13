Turkey once again brings forward preconditions in opening Armenia border

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The Official Ankara is once again speaking in a precondition language in the issue of opening its border with Armenia.

Ahmet Arslan, Turkey’s minister of transportation, maritime and communication, announced the border with Armenia can only be opened when the Armenian-Azerbaijani relations will be settled, Milliyet reports.

“What a pity the border with Armenia is closed, I wish it weren’t closed, however there is a precondition for it”, Arslan said, announcing for the border to be opened Armenia must settle its relations with Azerbaijan.