Amnesty International calls on Azerbaijani authorities to immediately release blogger Lapshin

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Amnesty International strictly condemned the extradition of Russian-Israeli blogger Alexander Lapshin from Belarus to Azerbaijan, reports “Armenpress”.

The organization issued a statement which says that in Azerbaijan Lapshin is at risk of torture and other ill-treatment as well as an unfair trial. The organization calls on terminating the criminal proceedings against Lapshin and immediately releasing him.

“Amnesty International takes the view that the extradition and charges against Alexander Lapshin are a means of targeting him principally in connection with his blogs, in particular his criticism of the Azerbaijani border control system and the country’s social inequality. The charge of “public appeals against the state” has no legal basis, as the criticism of the Azerbaijani authorities in his blog falls entirely within the scope of his right to freedom of expression”, the statement says. “With regard to the criminal charge of illegal border crossing, the organization maintains that irregular entry should not be treated as a criminal offence. As such, Amnesty International considers that his detention is arbitrary and calls for the criminal proceedings against Alexander Lapshin to be terminated. He should be released immediately”.

The statement says concerns were raised regarding the conditions of Alexander Lapshin’s detention in Belarus. He is also at risk of torture and other ill-treatment while in custody in Azerbaijan. Two days after Alexander Lapshin’s arrival and detention in Baku, he has been refused permission to contact his wife.

The organization says there had been numerous cases where individuals who criticized the Azerbaijani authorities were arbitrarily arrested and sentenced to imprisonment following unfair trials.

“In extraditing Alexander Lapshin to Azerbaijan, where he is at risk of torture and other ill-treatment, amongst other human rights violations, the Belarusian authorities have failed to adhere to their obligations under international human rights law”, the statement reads.

Alexander Lapshin, the Russian-Israeli blogger who was extradited from Belarus to Azerbaijan on February 7, has been placed in the isolation cell in Azerbaijan’s state security service.

Lapshin was flown to Baku from Minsk on a special flight, escorted by state security agents. A group of reporters were waiting for Lapshin in Baku’s airport, but Lapshin didn’t give any comment to them.

A news correspondent reported from the airport that Lapshin is in a serious mental condition and he didn’t respond to the questions of journalists.

The Belarus Supreme Court denied Lapshin’s appeal on the extradition verdict issued by the General Prosecutor of Belarus.

Lapshin faces up to 5 years imprisonment in Azerbaijan, under charges of “public calls against the state”, and “unauthorized crossing of borders”.

The Russian foreign ministry said it is inadmissible to extradite Russian citizens to third countries.