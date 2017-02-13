“Heritage” party to join Seyran Ohanyan-Vardan Oskanyan alliance

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. “Heritage” and “Unity” parties, as well as former Defense Minister of Armenia Seyran Ohanyan will take part in the upcoming parliamentary election with an alliance, Armen Martirosyan, Vice-Chairman of the “Heritage” party, told “Armenpress”.

He informed that during the party’s board session, a decision was made to join Seyran Ohanyan-Vardan Oskanyan alliance. “Three figures, Seyran Ohanyan, Vardan Oskanyan and Raffi Hovhannisyan will jointly fight to change the situation in the country”, Armen Martirosyan said.

He stated that “Heritage” faction MP Zaruhi Postanjyan didn’t take part in the session. She opposed to taking part in the election with an alliance.

Armenia’s parliamentary election will be held on April 2, 2017. The election campaign will launch on March 5. The parties or party alliances must submit their applications for participation to the Central Electoral Commission until February 16, and the regional and proportional lists from February 16 to 26.





