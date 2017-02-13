Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov wins Turkmenistan presidential election with 97.69%

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, a candidate of the Democratic Party, is winning the presidential election of Turkmenistan with 97.69% of votes, according to the preliminary data of the Central Election Commission, TASS reported.

More than 3,07 people voted in favor of Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Gulmurat Myradov, head of the Election Commission, said, overall, 3.22 million people are included in the voting list.

Myradov said they still receive data from diplomatic missions abroad and informed that the international observers affirmed that the election was held in an open and transparent atmosphere.