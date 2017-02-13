Yerevan City Hall provides social assistance to over 1200 Syrian Armenian families

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan City Hall includes citizens which special living conditions as priority in all social programs, according to the 2016 report of the City Hall.

Citizens having special living conditions are actively involved in the city administration and sports-cultural life programs.

The Yerevan City Hall has also carried out other special programs, including the “Yerevan City Hall for Yerevan’s children” project.

Within the framework of the project, the City Hall provided assistance for medical treatment of children with cerebral palsy of single mothers.

Programs for Syrian Armenians were also a priority in the social programs. More than 1200 Syrian Armenian families received financial, material and food assistance.