Ku Klux Klan leader found dead in US
YEREVAN, EBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. US Authorities are investigating the death of a Missouri man who identified himself as an “imperial wizard” of the Ku Klux Klan, CBS news reported.
Washington County Sheriff Zach Jacobsen told the Park Hills Daily Journal the body of 51-year-old Frank Ancona of Leadwood, Missouri, was found near the Big River Saturday by a family fishing in the area.
Ancona had been missing since Wednesday, and his car was found Friday evening.
An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.
