Hovhannes Harutyunyan reelected Noyakert community leader, Ararat province

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The regular election of the community leader was held in Noyakert of Ararat province on February 12.

Two candidates, current community leader, RPA member Hovhannes Harutyunyan and non-party Eduard Sargsyan were running for the post.

747 people out of 1529 took part in the election, from which 691 voted in favor of Hovhannes Harutyunyan, whereas, 52 people voted in favor of Eduard Sargsyan. Four ballots were declared invalid.

In an interview with “Armenpress”, Chairwoman of 13/1 polling station election commission Marieta Khachatryan said the elections were held in a calm atmosphere, no incident was registered. “We didn’t also receive any complaint-letter”, Khachatryan said.

Hovhannes Harutyunyan assumed the post of Noyakert community leader on November 12, 2012.

