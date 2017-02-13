'La La Land' wins big at BAFTAs

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The modern musical walked away with five awards -- more than any other movie -- at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards Sunday, including best film and individual honors for Emma Stone and director Damien Chazelle, CNN reported.

"La La Land" was nominated for seven awards.

La La Land received a large amount of critical acclaim upon its release and is regarded as one of the best films of 2016. The film also won in every category it was nominated for at the 74th Golden Globe Awards with a record-breaking seven wins.

La La Land is a 2016 American musical romantic comedy-drama written and directed by Damien Chazelle and starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone as a musician and an aspiring actress who meet and fall in love in Los Angeles. The film's title refers both to the city of Los Angeles and to the idiom for being out of touch with reality.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) is an independent charity that supports, develops and promotes the art forms of the moving image – film, television and game in the United Kingdom.