Tens of thousands of people continue protests against Romania’s government

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Tens of thousands of people in Romania held a protest against the government, reports Reuters.

50.000 people gathered outside the government’s headquarters in Bucharest on February 12. They raised pieces of red, yellow and blue colored paper above their heads to form a giant Romanian flag.

Tens of thousands of people also protested in other cities of Romania and abroad.

The one-month-old cabinet of Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu enraged voters when it quietly approved late on Jan. 31 an emergency decree that would have decriminalized several graft offenses.

The decree, which was widely criticized in Romania and by its Western allies, prompted the largest display of popular anger since the fall of communism in 1989, with at least half a million people taking to the streets last Sunday.