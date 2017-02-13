World Radio Day celebrated Feb. 13

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Radio is considered to be the most accessible type of media. Following a request from the Spanish Radio Academy, on 20 September 2010 Spain proposed that the UNESCO Executive Board include an agenda item on the proclamation of a World Radio Day. UNESCO's Executive Board approved the agenda item in its provisional agenda, for the proclamation of a "World Radio Day" on 29 September 2011. World Radio Day is held annually on 13 February.

On this occasion, ARMENPRESS talked to radio presenters Sargis Najaryan and Lusine Badalyan.

“I think radio will always exist. It is our best friend and a member of our homes. Naturally, the rhythm and quality of the radio must change with time, however its most important mission is to report true information. Radio must talk, it is a living spirit…..

Like in the past, today radio is also engaged in carrying out an educational mission. It is not only for declaring war, negative information, but it is also for reporting positive emotions, awakening beautiful emotions and spreading solidarity.

During my 45 years of professional experience I’ve done everything for radio listeners to tune in for years to come”, Public Radio’s Sargis Najaryan said.

According to presenter of Radio Van Lusine Badalyan, when she was new in the business it occupied a large place in the life of the society. “Radio was competing with television, it was the most accessible and a rather serious world, it raised numerous issues of the society’s concern, news was clear and credible.

Currently, internet and other media outlets have overshadowed radio. It has become a bit more for leisure, but it still has its unique place in the media sphere”, Badalyan said.

Following a request from the Spanish Radio Academy, on 20 September 2010 Spain proposed that the UNESCO Executive Board include an agenda item on the proclamation of a World Radio Day. UNESCO's Executive Board approved the agenda item in its provisional agenda, for the proclamation of a "World Radio Day" on 29 September 2011. UNESCO carried out a wide consultation in 2011 with diverse stakeholders, i.e. broadcasting associations; public, state, private, community and international broadcasters; UN agencies; funds and programmes; topic-related NGOs; academia; foundations and bilateral development agencies; as well as UNESCO Permanent Delegations and National Commissions for UNESCO. Among the answers, 91% were in favour of the project, including official support from the Arab States Broadcasting Union (ASBU), the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU), the African Union of Broadcasting (AUB), the Caribbean Broadcasting Union (CBU), the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), the International Association of Broadcasting (IAB), the North American Broadcasters Association (NABA), the Organización de Telecomunicaciones Ibeoramericanas (OTI), BBC, URTI, Vatican Radio, etc.

The Board recommended to the UNESCO 36th session of the General Conference that it proclaim a World Radio Day at its 36th session, and that this day be celebrated by UNESCO on 13 February, the anniversary of the day the United Nations established United Nations Radio in 1946. It also invited all United Nations Member States, organizations of the United Nations system and other international and regional organizations, professional associations and broadcasting unions, as well as civil society, including non-governmental organizations and individuals, to duly celebrate World Radio Day, in the way that each considers most adequate. The Board further requested that UNESCO's Director-General brought the resolution to the attention of the Secretary-General of the United Nations so that World Radio Day could be endorsed by the General Assembly and celebrated by the whole system. The matter was subsequently treated by UNESCO's General Conference, which adopted resolution contained in the file 36 C/63. World Radio Day was thus unanimously proclaimed by all Member States of UNESCO in November 2011.

In December 2012, The General Assembly of the UN endorsed the proclamation of World Radio Day, thereby becoming a Day to be celebrated by all UN agencies, funds and programmes and their partners. Various radio industry bodies around the world are supporting the initiative by encouraging stations in developed countries to assist those in the developing world.