Azerbaijani forces fire cannons & mortars at NKR positions in ceasefire violations

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani forces made over 80 ceasefire violations using D-44 cannons, mortars, grenade launchers and various caliber machine guns, the defense ministry of Nagorno Karabakh told ARMENPRESS.

The ministry released a statement, saying: “On February 12 and overnight February 13 an increase of tension was recorded in the Nagorno Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact. Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime over 80 times, firing more than 950 shots at NKR positions from D-44 cannons, mortars, grenade launchers and various caliber machine guns. The Azerbaijani forces fired 13 shells from a D-44 cannon in the eastern direction, and a total of 49 projectiles from 60mm and 82mm mortars and grenade launchers in the northern and southern directions (41 mortar shells and 8 grenades).

The Armed Forces of Nagorno Karabakh followed the developments with vigilance and took necessary measures to suppress the Azerbaijani aggression.”