Several highways are difficult to pass in Armenia and NKR

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Emergency Situations told “Armenpress”, on February 13, as of 08:00, several highways are difficult to pass in Armenia.

Sotk-Karvachar highway is difficult to pass.

Clear ice is formed on Tigranashen turns, Sotk-Karvachar highway, the Vardenyats Pass (from Gegharkunik province), Kapan-Sisian highway of Syunik province, Tavush and Armavir provinces.

Snowfalls hit the highways of Syunik province, city of Armavir of Armavir province, cities of Vedi, Artashat, Ararat of Ararat province, Tavush province and cities of Stepanavan, Vanadzor, Alaverdi, Spitak of Lori province.

According to CMC of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of South Ossetia of the Russian Federation, the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles in case of using snow chains.

Karvachar-Sotk highway and Kashatagh region of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic (NKR) are difficult to pass.