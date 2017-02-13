Armenian healthcare system to introduce HPV vaccinations

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenian healthcare system plans to introduce Human papillomavirus infection vaccinations starting September, 2017. The vaccination is more commonly known as cervical cancer vaccination.

Gayane Sahakyan, head of the immune prevention program of the healthcare ministry, told ARMENPRESS the vaccination is intended for 13 year old girls. “In many countries of the world boys are also vaccinated with his vaccine, but since Armenia is acquiring it by the assistance of Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), it’s the demand proposed by it and girls are more vulnerable to the disease, in terms of cervical cancer”, she said.

According to Sahakyan, vaccinations will be carried out in two dosage. “The second dosage will be carried out 6 months after the first one. Experience has shown only after the first dosage the effectiveness of the vaccine becomes visible, in terms of preventing the spread of other HPV related diseases”, she said.

“We expect the cervical cancer statistics to drastically change after 10-15 years. Vaccination is an initial prevention, in order for the virus not to spread into the mucous cells”, she said.

In 64 countries worldwide, including Great Britain, Belgium, Denmark, Netherlands, Portugal, Switzerland, USA, Canada and Australia, the anti-HPV vaccines have been introduced.

