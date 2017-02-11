Armenian authorities received a request from member of Talish Cultural Council Shahin Mirzoev for temporary asylum

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian authorities received a request from Shahin Mirzoev for temporary asylum, since as a member of Talish Cultural Council, Talish freedom movement, journalist at the “Tolishi Sado” newspaper, he was obliged to flee from Azerbaijan due to the persecutions against ethnic and religious minorities and gross violations of their rights, and to arrive to Armenia with his family. As reports Armenpress, Armenian authorities reacted positively to the request of Shahin Mirzoev.