Estera Mkrtumyan appointed Ambassador to Argentina


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Estera Mkrtumyan has been appointed Ambassador of Armenia to Argentina  by the presidential decree of Armenia, “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office. 



