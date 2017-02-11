Estera Mkrtumyan appointed Ambassador to Argentina
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Estera Mkrtumyan has been appointed Ambassador of Armenia to Argentina by the presidential decree of Armenia, “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office.
