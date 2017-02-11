Armenian Premier receives transport authorities of EAEU member states

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan received the transport authorities of the EAEU member states on February 11, who are in Armenia to participate in the 6th consultation over transport issues in EAEU.

Greeting the guests, the PM expressed conviction that their visit to Armenia and the 6th consultation of transport authorities will further foster cooperation in this sphere. “As an EAEU member state, we attach great importance to the creation of favorable conditions for the development of the transport market. The implementation of a coordinated policy should foster development of transport routes within the Union and link the EAEU with third countries. Joint efforts in this sphere will promote our countries’ economic competitiveness”, the PM said.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, the guests thanked the Government of Armenia for the high level organization of the consultations. EEC Member of the Board –Minister in charge of Energy and Infrastructure of the Eurasian Economic Commission Adamkul Zhunusov mentioned that a range of issues referring to the transport policy between the EAEU member states, development of infrastructures, establishment of a single transport zone were discussed at the meeting.