EAEU seeks to alleviate transport inconveniences of Armenia – Russian Minister

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Transport of Russia Maksim Sokolov assures a consistent work is underway in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) to deepen economic integration which also touches the transport services, “Armenpress” reports he said during the 6th consultation of transport authorities of the EAEU member states.

“First I want to say that I am glad the consultation takes place in Armenia, I’m very pleased with the hospitability. Of course, the development of a single integration area assumes not only coordinated transport policy and its development. It is about land, water and air connections. Before the consultation would kick off we talked with our colleagues about the necessity to create direct air connections between the capitals of the Member States in order first of all to make it comfortable for our businessmen and tourists. I understand that for Armenia the key issue is the vehicle transportations”, he said.

Referring to Georgia, the Minister noted that the Union is open for all partners. “This is an open format for all those who seek for economic integration, mutual benefits and economic efficiency. It’s clear that Armenia may have a unique location for not having any other direct connections (with the exception of air) with the other EAEU member states. For that reason we are consistent to make efforts to assist each other, negotiate with other countries in order to alleviate this transport inconvenience”, the Russian Minister concluded.