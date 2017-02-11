Armenian Premier, Russian Minister discuss development of Armenian-Russian relations

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia received on February 11 Russian Transport Minister, Co-Chairman of the Armenian-Russian Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation Maksim Sokolov who is in Armenia to participate in the 6th consultation of transport authorities of the EAEU member states.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, the sides discussed issues of further development of Armenian-Russian relations, as well as the implementation process of the agreements reached during the official visit of the Armenian Prime Minister to Russia. It was stated that there is already progress in that direction.

Highly assessing the level of allied relations between Armenia and Russia, Karen Karapetyan once again noted that there is great potential to deepen them in a number of directions. In this regard, Premier Karapetyan highlighted the creation of Armenian-Russian investment fund, which will give an opportunity to attract the Russian capital into Armenian business by the implementation of joint ventures and foster trade turnover.

The Head of the Executive underlined the necessity to deepen agricultural cooperation and mentioned with satisfaction that specific measures are already taken with the Russian side for the supplies of agricultural techniques.

Karen Karapetyan and Maksim Sokolov referred to the cooperation in the sphere of transport, improvement and development of infrastructures, the program to establish a free economic zone on the border with Iran and the involvement of Russian companies there.

The Russian Transport Minister stated that the free economic zone to be established in Meghri can serve as a good platform for the Russian business to expand trade and economic relations with the Iranian market. According to Sokolov, this project can be beneficial for all the sides.

Karen Karapetyan and Maksim Sokolov expressed readiness to continue the productive cooperation and give new impetus to bilateral trade and economic relations.