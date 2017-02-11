Armenian President participates in feast of Saint Sarkis

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyuan attended the solemn event dedicated to St. Sarkis the warrior on February 11 at Saint Sarkis Church of Araratian Pontifical Diocese.

“Armenpress” reports Defense Minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan, Culture Minister Armen Amiryan, Ararat Governor Aramayis Grigoryan also attended the event. A blessing of servicemen took place following the Divine Liturgy with the participation of 20 mandatory servicemen with best combat performance.

President Serzh Sargsyan addressed a congratulatory speech on the occasion of the commemoration day of St. Sarkis the warrior.

“Your military service passes in the most important zone – the front line. Be convinced that you are backed by an ancient and powerful nation - resilient and hardworking, a combat ready nation that has an experience of millennia and an unwavering belief in tomorrow’s victory”, Serzh sargsyan said, turning to the servicemen. Serzh Sargsyan expressed deep regret for some brave soldiers are not standing in the row since they were killed last year in April, but assured that they will always remain with us.

The President highly appreciated the courage and bravery of Armenian soldiers, but at the same time emphasized that they must combine courage and bravery with staying alive.

President Sargsyan stated that today’s soldiers in no way remain behind the soldiers of 90s by their courage and combat readiness. “You have even surpassed them”, President Sargsyan said, adding that he has instructed the commanders of the soldiers present at the event to give them a 10-day holiday.