Armenian Armed Forces keep full control of frontline situation – Minister assures

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Armed Forces keep full control of the situation on Karabakh-Azerbaijan contact line and Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Defense Minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan told the reporters on February 11, referring to the recent ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan. “Everyone should be convinced that our Armed Forces keep full control of the situation and should never think those violations can lead us to disappointment or the tensions can reach to a level that we might be intimidated while performing our duties”, “Armenpress” reports the Minister saying.

He added that he visited Tavush province on February 10, met with all the community heads of the region, as well as the command staff of Noyemberyan’s regiment. “I have to mention that it’s a great enthusiasm and pride to mingle with our compatriots residing near the border and our soldiers who during those years, as a generation of independence, shine with their spiritual strength, devotion and conviction that they do something we all need”, the Minister concluded.