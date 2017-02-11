Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 February

Georgian citizen found dead in Yerevan’s Ani Plaza hotel


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS.  A Georgian citizen has been found dead in Yerevan’s Ani Plaza hotel. The press service of the Investigative Committee of Armenia informed “Armenpress” investigative officers are at the scene to find out the circumstances.

No other details are reported at the moment. 



