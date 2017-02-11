Obstacles to any type of transport communications within EAEU will be eliminated by 2025

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. The 6th consultation of transport authorities of the EAEU member states has kicked off in Armenia, which will address transport policy within the EAEU and infrastructural issues related to the sphere. The meeting is also meant for discussing the works that will foster the establishment of a single transport area.

According to EEC Member of the Board – Minister in charge of Energy and Infrastructure of the Eurasian Economic Commission Adamkul Zhunusov, the preliminary stage of the consultation was rather productive. “We managed to reach an agreement of the agenda, specify the works to be done in the future aimed at the elimination of transport obstacles. We expect qualitative changes in the economies of the EAEU member states, increase of welfare, competitiveness of products, transport availability and people’s mobility”, “Armenpress” reports he said.

Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of Armenia Vahan Martirosyan informed that a number of documents were signed at the meeting which are about the elimination of obstacles to any type of transport communications within EAEU by 2025.

“Armenia closely cooperates with the Eurasian Economic Commission and the Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of Armenia attaches special importance to the creation of favorable conditions for developing the sphere of transportations”, the Minister said.