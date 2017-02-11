Armenian students of California University voice against Armenian Genocide denial

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. The Association of Armenian students of California University (ASA at UCLA) organized an annual protest “Stain of denial” on February 9, aimed at raising public awareness of the Genocide committed by Ottoman Empire against Armenians.

“Armenpress” reports the participants toured in the city, chanting “Denial is the final stage of genocide”, “Unpunished crime is an encouraged crime”, “Do not deny our history”.

“We came together yesterday, Armenians united throughout the continent, to show everyone that we do not remember the Genocide only in April. The fight for recognition has not ended and will not end until the Republic of Turkey, United States, other countries and organizations throughout the world realize that this active denial is a human issue. We demand the recognition that our history deserves and we will stand together, Armenians in Diaspora and in Armenia, until we get just that”, reads the statement on the Association’s Facebook page.