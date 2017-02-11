Evening Urgant talk show guest Garik Martirosyan waves Armenian flag, talks about Mkhitaryan and Tankian

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Prominent Armenian showman, producer of “Comedy Club” Garik Martirosyan was the guest of “Evening Urgant” on February 10, a popular talk show in Russia. “Armenpress” reports Martirosyan appeared on the stage under the music of world famous Armenian rock group “System of a Down’s” “Toxicity” song. During the talk show Martirosyan told about his conversation with the soloist of the group Serj Tankian, steps to make Armenia more popular, his admiration for Manchester United and Armenia national team footballer Henrikh Mkhitaryan, journeys with his wife, and meetings with prominent actor Matt Damon and singer Stevie Wonder.

Martirosyan underlined that he and other famous Armenians promote Armenia in this or that way. “I want to say that I do not focus on advertising Armenia, but I hope that our acts help Armenia to draw attention”, Garik said.

To Ivan Urgant’s remark about Henrikh Mkhitaryan playing in Manchester United, Martirosyan answered that Mkhitaryan is really the pride of Armenians.

During the show Martirosyan and Urgant demonstrated their rap reading abilities. The talk show ended by Urgand presenting Martirosyan with the flag of Armenia. Martirosyan and Urgand together waved the flag of Armenia.