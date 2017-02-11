Some roads are difficult to pass in Armenia and Artsakh
11:08, 11 February, 2017
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Some roads in Armenia are difficult to pass on February 11 by 11:00.
As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Ministry of Emergency of Armenia, Sotk-Karvachar highway and is difficult to pass.
Black ice is formed on Tigranashen turns, Vardenyats Pass and Ijevan-Sarigyugh roadway.
According to the information received from the Department of Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles in case of using tire chains.
The roads of NKR
Goris-Berdzor and Karvachar-Sotk highways are difficult to pass.
Print | Հայերեն | На русском