Some roads are difficult to pass in Armenia and Artsakh


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS.  Some roads in Armenia are difficult to pass on February 11 by 11:00.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Ministry of Emergency of Armenia, Sotk-Karvachar highway and is difficult to pass.

Black ice is formed on Tigranashen turns, Vardenyats Pass and Ijevan-Sarigyugh roadway.

According to the information received from the Department of Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles in case of using tire chains.

The roads of NKR

Goris-Berdzor and Karvachar-Sotk highways are difficult to pass.



