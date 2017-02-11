Arthur Alexanyan leads World Wrestling Association’s rankings
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Champion of the 31st Summer Olympic Games Arthur Alexanyan leads the 98 kg weight rankings of the World Wrestling Association.
“Armenpress” reports silver medalist of Olympic Games Mihran Harutyunyan has appeared in the 2nd place of the 66 kg weight rankings of the World Wrestling Association. Karen Aslanyan is the 15th. Arsen Julfalakyan is the 13th and Karapet Chalyan is the 14th. Maksim Manukyan ranks 14th in the 85 kg weigh rankings.
