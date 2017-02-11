Azerbaijani snipers were active on the contact line with Artsakh

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani side continued to violate the ceasefire regime on Karabakh-Azerbaijan contact line on February 10 and overnight 11 using 60 and 82 mm mortars and different caliber gunfire weapons. In the mentioned period the Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire regime 75 times, firing more than 620 shots at the Armenian border guards. In the north eastern direction Azerbaijani troops used 60 and 82 mm mortars, firing 17 projectiles. Azerbaijani snipers were particularly active in the mentioned period, firing 83 bullets in different directions of the contact line.

NKR Defense Ministry press service informed ARMENPRESS that the front line units of the Defense Army mainly refrained from retaliation.