US shouldn’t intervene in European politics – Mogherini

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The USA should not intervene in the European politics just in the way the EU does not intervene in US politics, “Armenpress” reports, citing Francepress, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini told the reporters in Washington.

“We do not intervene in the US politics. The Europeans hope that the US will not intervene in the European politics in the same way”, Mogherini said.