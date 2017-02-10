US shouldn’t intervene in European politics – Mogherini
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The USA should not intervene in the European politics just in the way the EU does not intervene in US politics, “Armenpress” reports, citing Francepress, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini told the reporters in Washington.
“We do not intervene in the US politics. The Europeans hope that the US will not intervene in the European politics in the same way”, Mogherini said.
- 21:48 US shouldn’t intervene in European politics – Mogherini
- 20:50 30 software industry companies included in list of major tax payers of Armenia
- 20:09 Armenian Defense Minister follows training process of soldiers at Tumo Dilijan
- 19:49 Interbank market of Armenia: transactions of $ 22.2 million take place this week
- 19:38 I can’t visit Minsk since I have been in Karabakh – Commander of Shushi liberation operation declines initiation to visit Belarus
- 19:08 Some roads in Armenia and NKR are difficult to pass
- 18:49 Armenian Government to allocated 5 billion AMD for solving emergency issues in provinces
- 18:20 Trove of antiquities confiscated in Hungary date back to Urartu era
- 18:08 Statement of Belarus Prosecution contradicts to Lukashenko’s announcement – Lapshin was never internationally wanted
- 18:04 Latvia attaches importance to NK conflict settlement based on international law
- 17:48 Israel’s diplomatic representatives meet blogger Lapshin in Azerbaijan
- 17:35 Armenia’s Minister receives EAEU Minister of Energy and Infrastructure
- 17:12 Monte Melkonyan military-training college to launch next academic year in Dilijan
- 17:10 Armenia’s Minister of Emergency Situations holds meeting with German Ambassador
- 17:03 Government discusses investment programs from Syunik, Lori provinces
- 16:40 Armenia’s PM, US Ambassador discuss cooperation in anti-corruption field
- 16:37 Parliamentary election 2017: Minister A. Minasyan to run by ranked voting system
- 16:27 Edgar Manucharyan signed by Thailand’s Port F.C.
- 16:22 Armenia’s U16 team to take part in UEFA development tournament
- 15:52 New Alex Textile plant to create over 350 jobs, minister visits production unit
- 15:44 Ambassador says Armenia can be platform for development of Switzerland-Iran economic ties
- 15:42 Armenia and Iran are connected with numerous ties – Nalbandian’s message to Iran’s FM
- 15:32 No alternative to peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict – Russian Ambassador
- 15:13 Belarus contradicts allied relations with Armenia & Russia, says ruling party’s faction chief
- 14:50 Light snow expected in Armenia February 11-15
- 14:45 Armenia’s Berd-Chambarak highway opened
- 14:39 Gagik Tsarukyan elected President of Prosperous Armenia Party
- 14:28 Armenian Patriarchate of Istanbul’s Patriarchal election delayed till Constitutional referendum takes place
- 14:27 Information on Armenia mainly politicized for Diaspora tourists
- 14:21 Turkey’s PM meets CIA Director Mike Pompeo
- 14:14 Azerbaijani soldier killed in avalanche
- 14:10 Oprah makes $60mln by flipping Klimt painting
- 13:38 European Ombudsman Institute expresses deep concern over arrest & extradition of Lapshin
- 13:24 Armenia is a country with investment potential for Swiss companies – says Ambassador
- 13:07 George and Amal Clooney 'expecting twins'
14:44, 02.09.2017
Viewed 6524 times Mayor of Paris to award Garo Paylan with City Medal
16:38, 02.06.2017
Viewed 3502 times Georgian businessman receives license to open McDonald's in Armenia
14:55, 02.07.2017
Viewed 2574 times Swedish Parliament’s Chairman of Foreign Relations Committee visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
17:34, 02.09.2017
Viewed 1740 times Turkey must move towards recognition of Armenian Genocide – says François Hollande
11:59, 02.06.2017
Viewed 1700 times Mourinho opens up about Mkhitaryan