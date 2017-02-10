30 software industry companies included in list of major tax payers of Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. 30 software industry companies included in the list of top 1000 tax payers of Armenia. These companies paid nearly 11 billion AMD to the state budget together in 2016. “Armenpress” reports according to the data released by the State Revenue Committee of Armenia, only two of these 30 companies have found place in the top 100 list. These companies are “IUNetworks” and “Synopsys Armenia”.

“IUNetworks”, the leading software industry tax payer, ranks 61st among the top 1000 list with 2 billion and 31.691 million AMD payments to the state budget. In 2015 this company ranked 62nd with 1 billion and 266.85 million AMD payments.

“Synopsys Armenia” has paid 1 billion and 865.57 million AMD taxes. It ranks 65th among the top 1000 list of tax payers with 1 billion and 865.57 million AMD payments. It has improved its position in the list by 7 levels. It ranked 72nd in 2015 with 1 billion and 256.6 million AMD payments.

Armenian Software, Mentor Graphics Development Services, PicsArt, Energize Global Services, Dom-Daniel, National Instruments and Monitis are other major software industry companies which have paid from 282 million to 679 million AMD taxes.