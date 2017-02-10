Armenian Defense Minister follows training process of soldiers at Tumo Dilijan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan visited TUMO center in Dilijan on February 10 where training for soldiers kicked off. In the sidelines of the training 30 servicemen will get computer knowledge. “Armenpress” reports Vigen Sargsyan informed that after piloting the project for a few months, the project will continue in major regiments.

“The main goal of the project is to give some computer knowledge to all the mandatory servicemen, as well as create conditions to enable soldiers to continue with education just in his military regiment”, the Minister said, adding that after the training is completed the soldiers will have minimal-level computer programming skills.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia and the "Simonyan" educational foundation on January 14.

The "Tumo" center for creative technologies, which is one of the projects of the "Simonyan" foundation, has expressed willingness to implement a special program to teach mandatory servicemen skills necessary in the 21st century. The educational program includes an after school program with 14 specializations.



The program includes the following directions: computer programming, robotics, computer graphics, and digital music creation.



The servicemen's educational experience will be organized at a "Tumo" center closest to their military base, with a previously agreed-upon schedule, throughout an 18 month period. The lessons will take place on three levels, which are beginner, intermediate, and advanced, each taking four weeks to complete.



Any servicemen taking part in the lessons will go through four-weeks of preparatory training and practical lessons.

Currently 4 Tumo centers operate in Armenia and NKR.