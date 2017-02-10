Interbank market of Armenia: transactions of $ 22.2 million take place this week

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. 95 million 804 thousand and 443 USD were purchased in the period of February 6-10 with 485.72 AMD average exchange rate of USD in the intra bank market of Armenia. In the same period 102 million 987 thousand and 657 USD were sold with an average exchange rate of 486.85 AMD.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia, 22.2 million USD were sold and purchased in the interbank currency market with 486.59 AMD as an average exchange rate of the USD.

No transactions took place at “Nasdaq Oemex Armenia” OJSC in the abovementioned period.

In the period of February 6-10, AMD disbursements totaled 34.4 billion, while USD disbursements totaled 49.5 million.