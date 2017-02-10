I can’t visit Minsk since I have been in Karabakh – Commander of Shushi liberation operation declines initiation to visit Belarus

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan (Komandos), who heads the Armenian DOSAAF, has declined the invitation to visit Minsk.

“Armenpress” reports Chairman of the Belarusian DOSAAF Ivan Dirman has invited Komandos to attend the event dedicated to the 90th anniversary of the establishment of the organization. Komandos informed about this with a post on his Facebook page.

“I am thankful for the invitation, but with the consideration that I have been to Karabakh, I can’t participate in the event dedicated to the 90th anniversary of the establishment of the Belarusian DOSSAF”, Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan wrote.

Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan, also called Komandos, is a Soviet and Armenian Major General, a military leader of the Armenian forces during the Nagorno-Karabakh War and Armenia's former Deputy Minister of Defense. Ter-Tadevosyan is best known as being the commander of the operation to liberation the town of Shushi in May 1992.

The President of Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, Bako Sahakyan, awarded him with the Order of the Golden Eagle and the title of Hero of Artsakh on the 17th anniversary of the Liberation of Shushi in 2009. The region continues to hold much meaning to Ter-Tadevosyan, who spends at least one week each month there.

Ter-Tadevosyan is currently supervising the training of specialists in the Armenian armed forces.

The rejection to participate in the event in Minsk is connected with the extradition of Alexander Lapshin by Belarus to Azerbaijan.

Belarus police arrested Alexander Lapshin on December 15, 2016 in Minsk. Lapshin, a Russian and Israeli citizen, resides in Moscow and writes for the famous Russian Travel Blog. He is wanted by Azerbaijan for visiting Nagorno Karabakh in 2011, 2012 and 2016, and criticizing Azerbaijan’s policy in his blog.

he Belarus Supreme Court denied Lapshin’s appeal on the extradition verdict issued by the General Prosecutor of Belarus on February 7. On the same day he was extradited to Azerbaijan.

Lapshin was taken to Baku from Minsk on a special flight, escorted by state security agents.

Lapshin faces up to 5 years imprisonment in Azerbaijan, under charges of “public calls against the state”, and “unauthorized crossing of borders”.