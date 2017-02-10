Some roads in Armenia and NKR are difficult to pass

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Some roads in Armenia are difficult to pass on February 10 by 19:00.

The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia informed ARMENPRESS Sotk-Karvachar highway is difficult to pass.

Black ice is formed on Tigranashen turns, Vardenyats Pass and Ijevan-Sarigyugh roadway.

According to the information received from the Department of Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles in case of using tire chains.

The roads of NKR

Goris-Berdzor and Karvachar-Sotk highways are difficult to pass.