Some roads in Armenia and NKR are difficult to pass
19:08, 10 February, 2017
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Some roads in Armenia are difficult to pass on February 10 by 19:00.
The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia informed ARMENPRESS Sotk-Karvachar highway is difficult to pass.
Black ice is formed on Tigranashen turns, Vardenyats Pass and Ijevan-Sarigyugh roadway.
According to the information received from the Department of Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles in case of using tire chains.
The roads of NKR
Goris-Berdzor and Karvachar-Sotk highways are difficult to pass.
Print | Հայերեն | На русском