Armenian Government to allocated 5 billion AMD for solving emergency issues in provinces

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. In a meeting with the Governors of Armenia Premier Karen Karapetyan informed about his decision to allocate 5 billion AMD from the reserve fund for the solution of emergency issues in provinces, “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia.

Karen Karapetyan told that those sums must be managed extremely strictly, openly and comprehensively, adding that extra funds will be allocated based on the effectiveness of the works done, speed and transparency. “The mentioned 5 billion AMD did not exist in the state budget. This is the result of the optimization program we implemented recently”, he said, issuing a number of instructions to responsible bodies.