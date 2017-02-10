Trove of antiquities confiscated in Hungary date back to Urartu era

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The Police of Hungary inform that some objects in a trove of Persian, Sumerian, Assyrian and other antiquities found in 2016 in a van could date back as early as 900 B.C., and the whole collection may be worth up to $690,000, “Armenpress” reports The Washington Post informs.

Bronze artifacts, including a helmet, small bells and horse tack, were likely from the grave of a high-ranking military officer from Urartu, also called the Kingdom of Van, an area mostly corresponding to parts of modern Armenia and Turkey.

The 115 objects, also including 14 Roman gold coins and some high-quality forgeries, were found during a routine search on September 29 in a truck going to Lithuania. None of the recovered objects was found to be from a museum or private collection.

The Police have told that the van driver was a man of 50 years of Turkish nationality, who said a man in Istanbul paid him 300 Euros ($320) to take the loot to Poland, be charged with receiving stolen goods.